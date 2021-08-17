Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report sales of $116.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.60 million. Cactus reported sales of $59.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $434.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $437.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $580.37 million, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $593.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

