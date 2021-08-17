CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Position Raised by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. CAE comprises 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CAE worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 115,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,633,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after buying an additional 443,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CAE shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,967. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.