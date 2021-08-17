CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 600,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:CAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,173. The company has a market capitalization of $970.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18. CAI International has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. Equities analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth $71,231,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 583,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

CAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.