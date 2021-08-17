CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

