Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $422,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

