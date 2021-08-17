Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTLA opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

