Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000.

NASDAQ HCNEU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

