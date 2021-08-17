Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 59,291 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent quarter.

WFRD stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

