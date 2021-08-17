Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 59,291 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent quarter.
WFRD stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Weatherford International Profile
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD).
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.