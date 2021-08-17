Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $895,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,354.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,734 shares of company stock worth $8,094,675. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

