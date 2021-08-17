Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Eargo worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Eargo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eargo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eargo by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Eargo by 68.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 291,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Eargo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

EAR stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $968.30 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

