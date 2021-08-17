Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,380.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,202 shares of company stock worth $2,734,284. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.