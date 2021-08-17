Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 124,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -277.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

