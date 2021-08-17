Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 524,090 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

