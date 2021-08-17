Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 524,090 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $79,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after buying an additional 10,507,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $15,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 39.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 3,090,768 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

