Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Apyx Medical worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 248,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APYX stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $348.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APYX. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

