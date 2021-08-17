Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.91. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $91.39 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

