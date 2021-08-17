Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.90 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $91.39 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

