Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSSE stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

