Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,857 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

