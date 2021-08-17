Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,520 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of InfuSystem worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 99.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

