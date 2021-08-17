Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 26,438 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SI-BONE worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $15,940,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,106 shares of company stock worth $4,639,129. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

