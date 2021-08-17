Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 26,438 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SI-BONE worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 396,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $6,252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 141.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIBN stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $685.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,129. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

