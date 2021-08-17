Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 98,254 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,254 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

