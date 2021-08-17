Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,857 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 177,157 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of DEN opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.