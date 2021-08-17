Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $669.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALT shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

