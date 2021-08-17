Canaccord Genuity Trims Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Target Price to C$1.90

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Questor Technology stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,276. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.75.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

