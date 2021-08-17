Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Canada Goose reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,474. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.27. Canada Goose has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,394,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

