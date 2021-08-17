Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Dani Reiss Sells 26,315 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose stock traded down C$1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.22. 210,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.43. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$29.30 and a 12-month high of C$62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CSFB upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.13.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

