Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Increased to C$68.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

