Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

