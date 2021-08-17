Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.79.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.73. 67,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,499. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.57. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.69 and a twelve month high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.