Cango (CANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Cango has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CANG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.