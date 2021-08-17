Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,400 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 449,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 4,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $512.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Cango has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cango will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

