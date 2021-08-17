Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.49

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 12475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,628,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,118,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,830,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

