CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

DBM stock traded down C$0.57 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.43. 966,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,626. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

