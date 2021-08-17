Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

