Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.