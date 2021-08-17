Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

CPXWF opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.22.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

