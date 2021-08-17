Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.96.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47. Capri has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Capri by 653.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 117,424 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 134.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 51.3% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.