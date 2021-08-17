Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the July 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRTPF opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.