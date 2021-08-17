Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $211,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,713,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,284. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

