Cardstack (CARD) Achieves Market Cap of $15.66 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Cardstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and $250,605.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00918822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00163032 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

