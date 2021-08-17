Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $207.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.71.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 50,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

