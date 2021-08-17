Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
NASDAQ TAST opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $207.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.71.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
