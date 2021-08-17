Cash Tech (CATE) One Day Volume Tops $474,196.00

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cash Tech has a market cap of $121,302.64 and approximately $474,196.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.00843083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00100671 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

Cash Tech is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cash Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

