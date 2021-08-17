CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $20.33. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00907095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00160669 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $18.94, $20.33, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.