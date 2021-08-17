Castle Trading Up 58.2% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $24,101.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

