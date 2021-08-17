Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO Sells $13,233.69 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $13,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CSLT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 1,644,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

