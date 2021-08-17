Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Sells $170,957.25 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 1,644,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,073. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.41 million, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 6,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $2,600,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 2,733.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,888 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

