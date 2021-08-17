Ccore One Day Trading Volume Reaches $110.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $44,538.63 and approximately $110.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00864465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00160293 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

