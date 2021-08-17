CCUniverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,008.93 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $18,008.93 and $95.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006105 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000179 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

